MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A UNESCO's statement condemning an explosion in a buffer zone of the "L'viv - the Ensemble of the Historic Centre" world heritage site has demonstrated the organization's "biased and inconsistent" approach by dividing the countries into "good" and "bad", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

On Thursday, UNESCO condemned a bombing of a historic building located in the buffer zone in Lviv, calling the incident an "attack" that violated the World Heritage Convention and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and killed five people.

"With its mentoring statement intended primarily for Western capitals, the organization's secretariat once again demonstrated a biased and inconsistent approach with a characteristic feature of dividing countries into "good" and "bad" ones," Zakharova said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman noted that what Moscow had labeled a terrorist attack on the Kremlin and Red Square, was ignored by the international institution and received no public comments from UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay despite a demarche made by Moscow in May.

Zakharova added that the precision strike on the buffer zone had been made because the site served as a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.

In early May, Moscow said its air defenses downed two drones as they attempted to strike the Kremlin. Moscow labeled the botched bombing as a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has denied its involvement in the botched attack, attributing it to alleged "guerrilla fighters" in Russia.