Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Accusations of Weak Fight for Climate Unsubstantiated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The unsubstantiated accusations of the United States against Russia of insufficient efforts to combat the negative consequences of climate change cause bewilderment, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that during the 26th session of the conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Glasgow, US politicians, including former US President Barack Obama, criticized Russia for the lack of efforts to combat the negative consequences of climate change.

"These unsubstantiated accusations cause at least bewilderment," Zakharova said.

Russia expects specific steps from the United States to combat the negative consequences of climate change, Zakharova said.

"We are not waiting for teachings, but for the same concrete steps from our US partners. We call on the United States, the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, to abandon unfounded attacks on anyone and work together on international platforms in order to effectively combat the negative consequences of the climate change," Zakharova said.

She noted that "unlike the US", the position of Russia on climate change issues has been and remains consistent and does not depend on the political environment.

"The measures being taken in our country are specific and comprehensive. Climate change is a serious challenge for Russia at the national level," Zakharova said.