Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Police Brutality Toward Sputnik Producer Unfriendly Act

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls US Police Brutality Toward Sputnik Producer Unfriendly Act

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday criticized the United States over last night's attack by Metropolitan Police in Washington, DC on Sputnik radio show producer Nicole Roussell who was covering anti-racism protests outside the White House.

"We regard the deliberate ill-treatment of the Sputnik news agency's producer Nicole Roussell in Washington on June 1 as an unfriendly act of the US authorities and a blatant violation of international norms and their obligation to protect journalists," a statement read.

Roussell was shot at with rubber bullets and stinger grenades despite identifying herself as a journalist and wearing a press badge. The ministry said she received multiple injuries and was "trampled" by police forces as they moved in to disperse the crowd.

