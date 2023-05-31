MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The position of Western countries on the drone attacks on Moscow is "absolutely vile," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, adding that the West comments only on what it wants to comment.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, adding that all drones were shot down.

"This is, of course, an absolutely vile position. There is no other word, no definition: they (Western countries) see and comment only on what is beneficial to them. And this is propaganda," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.