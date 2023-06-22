Russian Foreign Ministry Cautions US Against Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday cautioned the United States against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, saying that it could lead to "dangerous consequences."

"If they do this, it will be a huge historical mistake," Ryabkov told RT International. "That is why we strongly warn the United States, which controls NATO. Regardless of who speaks on behalf of these countries, former or current officials, everything is decided in Washington. So we strongly warn Washington from further failures, from further mistakes that could have dangerous consequences. No NATO troops in Ukraine.

"

On June 7, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that a group of NATO countries might take individual actions and deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of member states failing to provide security guarantees to Kiev at the upcoming NATO summit, scheduled to take place in Vilnius from July 11-12.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the United States' and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.