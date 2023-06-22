Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Cautions US Against Sending NATO Troops To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Cautions US Against Sending NATO Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday cautioned the United States against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, saying that it could lead to "dangerous consequences."

"If they do this, it will be a huge historical mistake," Ryabkov told RT International. "That is why we strongly warn the United States, which controls NATO. Regardless of who speaks on behalf of these countries, former or current officials, everything is decided in Washington. So we strongly warn Washington from further failures, from further mistakes that could have dangerous consequences. No NATO troops in Ukraine.

"

On June 7, former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that a group of NATO countries might take individual actions and deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of member states failing to provide security guarantees to Kiev at the upcoming NATO summit, scheduled to take place in Vilnius from July 11-12.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the United States' and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Vilnius Kiev Lead United States February June July Event From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

31 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

31 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

2 hours ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

29 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World