Russian Foreign Ministry Checking Reports Of Detention Of 2 Russian Citizens In Tripoli

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:11 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it was aware of a number of Western reports about the detention of two Russian citizens in Tripoli, but had not received an official notification from the Libyan side yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it was aware of a number of Western reports about the detention of two Russian citizens in Tripoli, but had not received an official notification from the Libyan side yet.

"We have paid attention to the information that appeared in a number of Western sources about the detention of two Russian citizens in Tripoli," the ministry said.

"We have taken measures to check it through the appropriate channels," the ministry added, noting that there was no official notification on this matter from the Libyan side.

