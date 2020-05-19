Russian Foreign Ministry Comments on US Attorney General Accusations Against Apple

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that US Attorney General William Barr 's accusations against Apple over alleged cooperation with Russia reflects on a new stage of anti-Russian campaign, the head of Department of International Information Security, Andrey Krutskikh, told Sputnik

Barr told a press conference earlier on Monday that Apple was working with the governments of Russia and China, purportedly to boost their surveillance capabilities. Barr's statement came after the tech company refused to cooperate in an investigation into an attack that took place on a military base in Florida.

Apple had been asked to unlock the phones used by the attacker.

"The scale of anti-Russian accusations in the United States has reached a new stage: namely, you have to hit your own hard so that outsiders would get scared; this is a bad look for them," Krutskih said.

"So, an indulgent smile is the only reaction we can have to the decisions made in Washington," the diplomat said.