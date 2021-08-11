Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned About Degradation of Situation in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was concerned about the degradation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, as OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has recorded about 1,000 cases of ceasefire violations since the beginning of August, and more than ten residents of the region were killed in these attacks

"We are concerned about the degradation of the security situation in the east of the country. Since the beginning of August, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission has recorded about a thousand cases of ceasefire violations," the statement says.

It noted that, according to information from Donetsk and Luhansk, more than ten people, including civilians, became victims of shelling.