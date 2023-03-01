UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned About Escalation Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Moscow is concerned about the escalation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and believes that one of the determining factors in the degradation of the situation was the US refusal to constructively cooperate on regional problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Moscow is concerned about the escalation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and believes that one of the determining factors in the degradation of the situation was the US refusal to constructively cooperate on regional problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Moscow is expressing serious concern over the escalation of the situation in the cities of the West Bank of the Jordan River, where civilians are killed almost on a daily basis as a result of terrorist attacks and violent actions, as well as clashes between Palestinians and Israelis," the statement says.

A new round of tension could turn into a full-scale confrontation, the foreign ministry stressed, noting that the tragic events in Nablus, Huwara, the vicinity of Jericho and other areas confirm that the normalization of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is possible within the framework of negotiations in accordance with internationally recognized legal the basis of the Middle East settlement, which is based on the "two states principle" � Palestine and Israel. A prerequisite for de-escalation should be the cessation of unilateral steps and the fulfillment of previously undertaken obligations.

"One of the determining factors that led to such a deep degradation of the situation was the refusal of the United States from constructive collective cooperation on regional issues, including within the framework of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators consisting of Russia, the United States, the EU and the UN. Washington's stubborn desire to monopolize the crisis settlement in the region, coupled with the imposition of the Americans' will on the Palestinian National Authority, significantly aggravates the situation in the settlement," the foreign ministry added.

Russia calls on the Palestinians to rise above factional differences and take steps to ensure national unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which involves a negotiated settlement with Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

"The Russian Federation, in coordination with its Middle Eastern partners, will continue to contribute to the achievement of a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In this regard, we note the important role of Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League in the field of the Middle East settlement, with which we continue close cooperation," the ministry concluded.

