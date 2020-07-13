UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Escalation At Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Concerned Over Escalation at Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Moscow is seriously concerned about the recent escalation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and ready to provide the necessary assistance to promote stabilization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses serious concern about the sharp aggravation of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12. According to incoming information, hostilities continue.

Artillery is used. There are killed and injured. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Moscow considered unacceptable the further escalation that threatens the security of the region.

"We urge the warring parties to exercise restraint and adhere strictly to the ceasefire. For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to provide the necessary assistance to stabilize the situation," the ministry added.

More Stories From World

