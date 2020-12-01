UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack On Villagers In Northeastern Nigeria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the recent armed attack on villagers working in rice fields in northeastern Nigeria, which left dozens killed, and expressed hope that the crime would not go unanswered.

On Saturday, militants allegedly from the Boko Haram terrorist group brutally slaughtered at least 110 farmers and abducted several women working in rice fields in the Jere local government area in the state of Borno.

"We strongly condemn the barbaric actions against the peaceful and unarmed population. We hope that the perpetrators will be found and brought to justice," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also confirmed Moscow's readiness to help Nigeria suppress the activities of illegal armed groups and ensure national security.

"We express our deep sympathy to the families and friends of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry added.

The Borno state has been the epicenter of the jihadist threat in Western Africa since 2009, when the Boko Haram terrorist group ” one of the deadliest in the world ” initiated an Islamist insurgency and has carried out numerous attacks and abductions ever since. The group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

