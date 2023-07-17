Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack On Crimean Bridge

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned a deadly attack at the Crimean Bridge and expressed hope that the international community would give a "proper" assessment of the incident.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned a terrorist attack at the Crimean Bridge, which is a strictly civilian object ... We hope that the global community and relevant multilateral institutions would be principled and give proper assessment of the crimes by the Ukrainian authorities," the statement read.

The foreign ministry also said that the attempts to block Crimea from mainland Russia and disrupt transport connections were "impossible."

"If the Western origin of the surface drones that attacked the bridge is detected, as well as the role of Western countries in planning, sponsoring and carrying out this operation, it will prove their complicity in the terrorist activities of the Kiev regime," the foreign ministry added.

