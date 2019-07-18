UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns EU Sanctions On Turkey Over Drilling Near Cyprus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns EU Sanctions on Turkey Over Drilling Near Cyprus

Russia condemns the European Union for imposing unilateral sanctions on Turkey over the country's decision to continue hydrocarbon exploration near Cyprus, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia condemns the European Union for imposing unilateral sanctions on Turkey over the country's decision to continue hydrocarbon exploration near Cyprus, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Council of the European Union approved on Monday sanctions against Turkey over its drilling operations in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement.

"As for the EU sanctions, according to our principled position, sanctions can be imposed only by decision of the UN Security Council.

Any sanctions that are being imposed unilaterally ... substitute the international law .... with an order based on rules invented by certain states and groups of states and implemented depending on the political situation," Kelin said.

"We are against pursuing diplomacy through these methods," Kelin stressed.

Russia will continue maintaining its friendly, business-oriented relations with Turkey, the diplomat emphasized.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the foreign committee of the Russian upper house, told Sputnik on Monday that the sanctions on Turkey coincided "suspiciously" with Washington's plans to impose restrictions on Ankara over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Turkey Washington European Union Ankara Cyprus Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Azam Swati revealed to be among those who challeng ..

4 minutes ago

NATO Chief Vows 'Coordinated' Response Unless Russ ..

1 minute ago

Choosing Dubai as &#039;Capital of Arab Media&#039 ..

9 minutes ago

Shabbar Zaidi not being replaced: Govt denies repo ..

17 minutes ago

Kiev Seeks to Engage in 'Normal' Talks With Moscow ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Facing No Ultimatum From CoE on When It Sho ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.