Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns EU Sanctions on Turkey Over Drilling Near Cyprus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia condemns the European Union for imposing unilateral sanctions on Turkey over the country's decision to continue hydrocarbon exploration near Cyprus, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Council of the European Union approved on Monday sanctions against Turkey over its drilling operations in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement.

"As for the EU sanctions, according to our principled position, sanctions can be imposed only by decision of the UN Security Council.

Any sanctions that are being imposed unilaterally ... substitute the international law .... with an order based on rules invented by certain states and groups of states and implemented depending on the political situation," Kelin said.

"We are against pursuing diplomacy through these methods," Kelin stressed.

Russia will continue maintaining its friendly, business-oriented relations with Turkey, the diplomat emphasized.

Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the foreign committee of the Russian upper house, told Sputnik on Monday that the sanctions on Turkey coincided "suspiciously" with Washington's plans to impose restrictions on Ankara over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.