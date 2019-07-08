UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Georgian Journalist's Insulting Remarks About Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Georgian Journalist's Insulting Remarks About Putin

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday insulting remarks made by Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia about Russian President Vladimir Putin live on Georgian television, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday insulting remarks made by Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia about Russian President Vladimir Putin live on Georgian television, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his program Post Scriptum, broadcast by Rustavi 2, with a monologue about Putin, using extremely obscene language. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the Georgian Foreign Ministry have already condemned Gabunia's words.

"We categorically condemn the unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade, with unacceptable attacks, involving obscene language, against the Russian leadership, staged at Georgia's Rustavi 2 broadcaster. We qualify this as another open provocation by Georgian radical forces, aimed at undermining the Russian-Georgian relations," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We note the Georgian community's justifiable indignation with what happened. We expect relevant international and regional organizations and the journalistic community to show an adequate reaction. Such manifestations should not take place in civilized countries," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Rustavi Vladimir Putin Georgia Sunday Post TV

Recent Stories

Youth's excessive dependency on smartphones causin ..

25 seconds ago

Water level in glacial-flood hit areas of Chitral ..

27 seconds ago

DC visits Christian hospital to review facilities, ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan f ..

31 seconds ago

30,000 saplings planted under `Clean and Green Pak ..

13 minutes ago

Taiwan's EVA Air cabin crew end unprecedented stri ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.