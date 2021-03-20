UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Refineries

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Refineries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi oil refineries in Riyadh.

On Friday, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria confirmed that the rebel movement in Yemen's northeast conducted six drone attacks on facilities belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company in Riyadh a day earlier. A Saudi Energy Ministry source told the SPA news agency that the Thursday attack did not result in any casualties. Several countries, including the United States, denounced the attack as an attempt to disrupt global energy supplies.

"Moscow firmly condemns the military [attack]. We call on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to strictly abide by the provisions of international humanitarian law, to immediately and completely cease military operations that lead to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties," the ministry said.

It also reaffirmed Moscow's position in favor of ending violence in Yemen and launching a peace process aimed at developing a comprehensive solution based on the legitimate interests of all parties involved in the conflict.

"In the course of our contacts with the leading political forces in Yemen and interested players, we will continue to promote this [position] in every possible way," the ministry added.

The war in Yemen between the government forces and the Houthis, also known as the Ansar Allah movement, has been ongoing since 2014. In 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition joined the war in support of Yemen's government.

