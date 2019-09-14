Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms 2nd Asian Dept Head Kabulov Met With Taliban Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov, who is the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, has received a delegation of the Taliban radical movement in Moscow, the Russian side emphasized the need to resume the US-Taliban talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov received the Taliban delegation in Moscow," the ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the need to resume talks between the United States and the Taliban... The Taliban, in turn, reaffirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Washington," it said.