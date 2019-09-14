UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms 2nd Asian Dept Head Kabulov Met With Taliban Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms 2nd Asian Dept Head Kabulov Met With Taliban Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov, who is the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, has received a delegation of the Taliban radical movement in Moscow, the Russian side emphasized the need to resume the US-Taliban talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov received the Taliban delegation in Moscow," the ministry said.

"The Russian side emphasized the need to resume talks between the United States and the Taliban... The Taliban, in turn, reaffirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Washington," it said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Washington United States Asia

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

55 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

1 hour ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

1 hour ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.