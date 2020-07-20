Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Abduction of 7 Russians From Tanker in Gulf of Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday the abduction of seven Russians from a tanker in the Gulf of Guinea, the pirates have not yet put forward any demands.

"According to Russian embassies in Abuja and Cotonou, on July 17, the Curacao Trader tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Guinea, 210 nautical miles off the coast of Benin, in neutral waters. The bandits took hostage 13 of the 19 crew members, including seven Russians," the ministry said.

The operator of the tanker is the Greek company Alison Management Corp, the home port is the city of Monrovia (Liberia), it said.

"Eight armed pirates took part in the attack. They have not yet made any demands. On July 19, the tanker arrived at the anchorage near the port of Cotonou (Benin). Russian embassies in Abuja and Cotonou are in constant contact with the competent agencies of Nigeria and Benin, and also with representatives of the shipowner. All possible measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the abducted Russian citizens and to release them," the ministry stressed.