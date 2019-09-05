Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Arrest of Russian Citizen in Naples at US Request

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday to Sputnik that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov had been arrested in the airport of Naples at the US request, adding that all the necessary assistance was being provided to him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday to Sputnik that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov had been arrested in the airport of Naples at the US request, adding that all the necessary assistance was being provided to him.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Korshunov was detained in Italy at the US request on suspicion of economic espionage. Korshunov is the United Engine Corporation business development director, which is part of Russia's Rostec state corporation.

"On August 30, 2019, Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was arrested in Naples on an international warrant issued by the United States," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the embassy's employees had immediately left for Naples to ensure the protection of his rights.

"He is being provided with all the necessary aid and legal support," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The embassy is said to maintain permanent communication with the relevant Italian bodies.