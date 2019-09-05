UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Arrest Of Russian Citizen In Naples At US Request

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:42 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Arrest of Russian Citizen in Naples at US Request

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday to Sputnik that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov had been arrested in the airport of Naples at the US request, adding that all the necessary assistance was being provided to him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday to Sputnik that Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov had been arrested in the airport of Naples at the US request, adding that all the necessary assistance was being provided to him.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Korshunov was detained in Italy at the US request on suspicion of economic espionage. Korshunov is the United Engine Corporation business development director, which is part of Russia's Rostec state corporation.

"On August 30, 2019, Russian citizen Alexander Korshunov was arrested in Naples on an international warrant issued by the United States," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stressed that the embassy's employees had immediately left for Naples to ensure the protection of his rights.

"He is being provided with all the necessary aid and legal support," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

The embassy is said to maintain permanent communication with the relevant Italian bodies.

Related Topics

Business Russia Naples Italy United States August 2019 Media All Airport

Recent Stories

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 ..

10 minutes ago

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister terms Sept 6 bright chapter of coun ..

35 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 895 road accident ..

37 seconds ago

Two days capacity building teachers training works ..

39 seconds ago

UK's Johnson seeks snap election to break Brexit d ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.