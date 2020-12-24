UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Big Money Went Missing From Its Premises In 2019

Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed to Sputnik that a huge sum of money went missing from its premises in 2019, noting that the probe has been completed and the court will hear the case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed to Sputnik that a huge sum of money went missing from its premises in 2019, noting that the probe has been completed and the court will hear the case.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Ren tv channel reported that $1.5 million had been stolen from the ministry in December 2019. The suspect is a female employee. According to reports, investigators have yet to establish the whereabouts of the money.

"In 2019, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs discovered that a large sum of cash had gone missing from a cash box of the Currency and Finance Department.

The ministry's leadership immediately reported the disappearance of money to law enforcement agencies," the Information and Press Department said.

Following investigative proceedings, a female employee for the Currency and Finance Department was brought in as a defendant in the case, the ministry added.

According to the diplomats, the investigation has now been completed. The indictment has been endorsed by a prosecutor, and the case has been sent to court.

