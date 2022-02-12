UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Blinken Suggested Phone Call With Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 03:39 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday to Sputnik that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested a phone conversation with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov

Earlier in the day, Blinken said that he planned to hold talks with Lavrov on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed "Blinken's request for a telephone conversation with Lavrov."

