Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Blinken Suggested Phone Call With Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday to Sputnik that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested a phone conversation with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Earlier in the day, Blinken said that he planned to hold talks with Lavrov on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed "Blinken's request for a telephone conversation with Lavrov."