Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Blinken Suggested Phone Call With Lavrov
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 03:39 PM
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday to Sputnik that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested a phone conversation with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday to Sputnik that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested a phone conversation with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.
Earlier in the day, Blinken said that he planned to hold talks with Lavrov on Saturday.
The ministry confirmed "Blinken's request for a telephone conversation with Lavrov."