Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 45 Employees of Polish Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia is expelling 45 employees of the Polish diplomatic mission as a response to the actions of Warsaw, they must leave the country by the end of April 13, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On April 8, the Polish Ambassador to Moscow, Krzysztof Krajewski, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to him over the unjustified declaration of 45 employees of Russian foreign missions in the Republic of Poland personae non gratae on March 23 of this year," the ministry said.

The ambassador was told that Moscow regarded such a move as confirmation of Warsaw's conscious desire to finally destroy bilateral relations, and the responsibility for this lied entirely with the Polish side.

"As a response to Poland's unfriendly actions to expel Russian diplomats, based on the principle of reciprocity, 45 employees of the embassy of the Republic of Poland and the consulates general of the Republic of Poland in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg have been declared personae non gratae. They must leave the territory of the Russian Federation before the end of the day on April 13. The corresponding note was handed over to the Ambassador of Poland in Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.