Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on Jan 21 Being Worked Out

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 21 in Geneva is being worked out, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Now this meeting is being worked out, the date was indeed January 21, Geneva," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.