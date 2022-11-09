UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms New START Advisory Commission Meeting Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms New START Advisory Commission Meeting Soon

Moscow does not stop professional contacts with the United States, including on the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the next session of its advisory commission will soon take place, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moscow does not stop professional contacts with the United States, including on the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the next session of its advisory commission will soon take place, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We do not stop a professional dialogue with the US side, both in the form of an exchange of documents and through other existing channels. In particular, a regular session of the bilateral advisory commission on the New START should be held soon," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow still has "concrete and well-founded complaints about the way Washington approaches the fulfillment of its obligations," she said.

This also applies to "the long-standing problem of the withdrawal by the Americans from the New START offset of dozens of heavy bombers and submarine launchers, which, according to the US side, have been converted and are no longer capable of using nuclear weapons," Zakharova noted.

At the same time, she stressed that there was no talk of Moscow withdrawing from the treaty.

"Currently, there is only a temporary withdrawal of Russia from its inspection activities under the contract until the remaining technical obstacles are removed," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Same United States From

Recent Stories

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth an ..

Program in connection with Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary held

29 seconds ago
 NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega developme ..

NESPAK to work on aviation sector's mega development projects

31 seconds ago
 EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenho ..

EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

32 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Reko diq Agr ..

34 seconds ago
 World Science Day for Peace and Development to be ..

World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqb ..

Education ministry holds events to commemorate Iqbal Day

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.