Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms New START Advisory Commission Meeting Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moscow does not stop professional contacts with the United States, including on the implementation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the next session of its advisory commission will soon take place, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We do not stop a professional dialogue with the US side, both in the form of an exchange of documents and through other existing channels. In particular, a regular session of the bilateral advisory commission on the New START should be held soon," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow still has "concrete and well-founded complaints about the way Washington approaches the fulfillment of its obligations," she said.

This also applies to "the long-standing problem of the withdrawal by the Americans from the New START offset of dozens of heavy bombers and submarine launchers, which, according to the US side, have been converted and are no longer capable of using nuclear weapons," Zakharova noted.

At the same time, she stressed that there was no talk of Moscow withdrawing from the treaty.

"Currently, there is only a temporary withdrawal of Russia from its inspection activities under the contract until the remaining technical obstacles are removed," Zakharova said.