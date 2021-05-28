UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US Will Not Return To Open Skies Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:25 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US Will Not Return to Open Skies Treaty

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Washington had notified Moscow that it would not return to the Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Washington had notified Moscow that it would not return to the Open Skies Treaty.

Earlier, media reported that the United States had notified Russian Federation that it would not return to the agreement.

Responding to a request from journalists to comment on these reports, the Russian ministry indicated that "the foreign ministry confirms it."

More Stories From World

