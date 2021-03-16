Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Boost Cooperation With Turkey

Russia confirms readiness to further develop constructive cooperation with Turkey in all areas, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday in a comment issued in light of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral friendship treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia confirms readiness to further develop constructive cooperation with Turkey in all areas, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday in a comment issued in light of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral friendship treaty.

Zakharova praised the treaty as a pivotal document that laid the foundation of the modern relations between Russia and Turkey.

"We reaffirm readiness to boost constructive cooperation with Turkey in all areas, to expand our trade and economic and investment cooperation, to implement energy, industry and infrastructure projects, and to improve our cultural and humanitarian exchange and human contacts," Zakharova said.