Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness To Mediate Palestinian-Israeli Negotiations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:32 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Readiness to Mediate Palestinian-Israeli Negotiations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov assured Israeli ambassador Ben Zvi of Moscow's readiness to mediate the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov assured Israeli ambassador Ben Zvi of Moscow's readiness to mediate the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the frank exchange of opinions on the situation in the Israeli-Palestinian relations, including around the Gaza Strip, the Russian side expressed deep concerns over the escalation of tensions and pointed to the inadmissibility of steps that could lead to further increase in civilian victims ... Moscow confirmed its unfailing readiness to provide its services of a mediator to the interested sides in order to contribute to prompt conflict resolution at the negotiations table on a well-known international legal basis," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

