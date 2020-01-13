Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Sarraj, Haftar to Hold Talks in Moscow on Monday

Moscow will host intra-Libyan talks on Monday, in which Libya's Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj and the head of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, are expected to take part, as well as representatives of other parties of the Libyan conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik, adding that the talks will be conducted under the auspices of Russian and Turkish foreign and defense ministers

Earlier in the day, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry announced to Sputnik that Sarraj and Haftar would negotiate in the Russian capital.

"In the context of implementing the initiative of the presidents of Russia and Turkey, which was announced as a result of the Istanbul summit, Moscow will host intra-Libyan contacts under the auspices of the heads of Russia's and Turkey's foreign and defense ministries today," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties are expected to take part in the contacts," the ministry added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed last week on a common stance on Libya, calling for a comprehensive ceasefire and negotiations between the conflicting parties.