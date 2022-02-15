Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Talks Between Lavrov, Blinken Over Phone

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Earlier in the day, American broadcaster CBS reported that Blinken was having a phone conversation with Lavrov.

When asked by Sputnik to comment on the reports, the ministry said that the conversation "has taken place."