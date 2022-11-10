MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead Russia's delegation at the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy in Indonesia told Sputnik that Lavrov will lead the delegation at the G20 summit.

"Yes," a ministry official responded, when asked whether the foreign minister will lead the Russian delegation at the upcoming G20 summit.