Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms UK Denied Visas To Two Russian Journalists In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms UK Denied Visas to Two Russian Journalists in 2019

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the United Kingdom has denied visas to two Russian journalists earlier in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the United Kingdom has denied visas to two Russian journalists earlier in 2019.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has confined the fact that the official UK authorities have denied visas to two Russian own correspondents for working in this country," the ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

A source in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday that London denied visas to several Russian journalists in 2019, violating their rights. According to the source, these were own correspondents working in the UK who faced the problem. The source specified that the UK refused to extend the visa of one journalist and failed to issue visa for another one, without providing any explanation.

