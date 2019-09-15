UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms US Assistant Secretary's Visit On September 17-18

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms US Assistant Secretary's Visit on September 17-18

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov will hold talks with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker in Moscow on September 17-18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday, confirming the visit of the US official.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department said that Reeker would visit the Russian capital from September 17-18 to discuss bilateral relations.

"We confirm [this information]," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Ryabkov would have talks with the US diplomat.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit September Sunday From

Recent Stories

7th Sharjah International Film Festival for Childr ..

15 minutes ago

UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fi ..

15 minutes ago

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

30 minutes ago

First sliding phase of &#039;The Link&#039; commen ..

45 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses expanding Emirati in ..

45 minutes ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.