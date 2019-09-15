MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov will hold talks with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker in Moscow on September 17-18, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday, confirming the visit of the US official.

Earlier in the day, the US State Department said that Reeker would visit the Russian capital from September 17-18 to discuss bilateral relations.

"We confirm [this information]," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Ryabkov would have talks with the US diplomat.