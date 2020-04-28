UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Yemen Requested Help With COVID-19 Response

Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that Yemen had asked Russia for help with the coronavirus response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that Yemen had asked Russia for help with the coronavirus response.

The Yemeni government has asked Russia to assist in its efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and a list of necessary medical equipment and supplies has already been sent to Moscow, the Yemeni ambassador to Russia, Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi, told Sputnik last week.

"We confirm that we received such a note from the Yemeni Embassy in Moscow," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Russia received similar requests from Algeria, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Tunisia, the ministry said.

"Relevant Russian agencies are considering these requests," the ministry said.

