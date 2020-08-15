Russian Foreign Ministry Congratulates Telegram App on 7th Anniversary of Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has congratulated the Telegram messenger with the seventh anniversary of the first launch, noting that the app has become an important channel of communication and informing.

"Happy birthday Telegram! On August 14, seven years ago, this app first appeared in the App Store, and since then, the messenger has been constantly developing and improving," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The foreign ministry said that it had been running its official channel in Telegram for several years and also had an English-language channel in the messenger.

"This is an important channel for us to communicate and promptly inform our audience. Thank you for following us," the statement reads.

The Telegram messenger was developed in 2013 by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, Russian entrepreneurs who are also known for founding the VK social networking site. The messenger approximately has over 400 million users globally.