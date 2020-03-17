Russian Foreign Ministry Creates Center to Assist Russians Stranded Abroad Amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the creation of a special coordination center for assisting Russians stranded abroad amid restricting measures for tackling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread.

The decision was made at a special meeting, which focused on protection of the interests of Russian citizens who have found themselves in a difficult situation amid foreign countries' travel restrictions, related to COVID-19. The meeting was presided by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"A need has been stressed for Russian diplomatic missions to implement exhaustive measures for assisting Russians, who want to return home, in terms of the logistics-related matters.

A coordination center has been created, which will be headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister O. [Oleg] Syromolotov," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called on those Russians who are capable of returning home to do it urgently.

It also asked those facing difficulties with return to turn for help to a local Russian embassy or consular office.

