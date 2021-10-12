Russian Foreign Ministry Criticizes Dutch Diplomats' Plan to Drop Additional MH17 Probe

The Russian Foreign Ministry sees the reported intention of the Dutch Foreign Ministry to end a probe of Ukraine's failure to close its airspace on the day of the MH17 crash as another sign that the Netherlands "ignores the obvious," the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry sees the reported intention of the Dutch Foreign Ministry to end a probe of Ukraine's failure to close its airspace on the day of the MH17 crash as another sign that the Netherlands "ignores the obvious," the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, local media reported on the Dutch Foreign Ministry's intention to recommend finishing additional probe into airspace non-closure on the day of MH17 crash.

"Such a demarche, in its essence, is just another confirmation that the Hague ignores the obvious and is only concerned about how best to push the responsibility from Kiev to Moscow and save the Ukrainian authorities from any liability," Zakharova said.

Flight MH17 crashed in July 2014 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, leaving 298 people on board dead.

Kiev accused the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbas region of shooting down the aircraft, but the latter maintain they had no missiles capable of hitting the aircraft.

The inquiry into the incident has been carried out by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). According to JIT, Russia provided the militia in eastern Ukraine with the Buk missile that hit the plane.

Russia did not participate in the inquiry. The Russian Foreign Ministry called accusations by the JIT of Moscow's involvement in the crash baseless and the investigation biased. Moscow says the Buk that brought down the plane belonged to Kiev. Russia has said that it submitted radar data and documents proving this to the Netherlands but the investigators ignored that information.