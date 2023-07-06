Open Menu

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares 9 Finnish Embassy, Consulate Staff Personae Non Gratae

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Russia has declared nine employees of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg personae non gratae, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In connection with the expulsion of nine representatives of Russian foreign missions from Finland in June of this year, nine employees of the Finnish Embassy in Russia and the Finnish Consulate General in St.

Petersburg were declared personae non gratae," the ministry said in a statement.

In response to the confrontational actions of the Finnish authorities, Moscow also decided to revoke its consent to the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg starting October 1, the ministry added.

