Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Bulgarian Envoy Persona Non Grata, Notifies Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:56 PM
Russia's Foreign Ministry notified on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin that it had designated a Burlgarian embassy official as a persona non grata, the ministry said
"[On Thursday], the Russian Foreign Ministry gave Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin a notification letter that an employee of the Bulgarian embassy had been declared as a persona non grata.
The measure is an in kind response to Bulgaria's decision to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in October," the ministry said.