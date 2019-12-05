UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Bulgarian Envoy Persona Non Grata, Notifies Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Bulgarian Envoy Persona Non Grata, Notifies Ambassador

Russia's Foreign Ministry notified on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin that it had designated a Burlgarian embassy official as a persona non grata, the ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia's Foreign Ministry notified on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin that it had designated a Burlgarian embassy official as a persona non grata, the ministry said.

"[On Thursday], the Russian Foreign Ministry gave Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin a notification letter that an employee of the Bulgarian embassy had been declared as a persona non grata.

The measure is an in kind response to Bulgaria's decision to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in October," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Bulgaria October From Employment

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Police reaffirms People of Determination emp ..

31 minutes ago

Russia to Ensure Own Security Without Entering Arm ..

1 minute ago

Russia-US Trade Up 5.2% Year-on-Year to $21.6Bln i ..

1 minute ago

Contributions of 26,391 volunteers saved AED36 mn ..

46 minutes ago

China, South Korea agree to expand cooperation, pr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.