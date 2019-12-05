Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Bulgarian Envoy Persona Non Grata, Notifies Ambassador

Russia's Foreign Ministry notified on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin that it had designated a Burlgarian embassy official as a persona non grata, the ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia 's Foreign Ministry notified on Thursday Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin that it had designated a Burlgarian embassy official as a persona non grata, the ministry said.

"[On Thursday], the Russian Foreign Ministry gave Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krastin a notification letter that an employee of the Bulgarian embassy had been declared as a persona non grata.

The measure is an in kind response to Bulgaria's decision to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in October," the ministry said.