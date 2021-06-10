UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer Of North Macedonia's Embassy Persona Non Grata

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:06 PM

A staffer of North Macedonia's embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata in response to a similar move by Skopje, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A staffer of North Macedonia's embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata in response to a similar move by Skopje, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"On June 10, the Republic of North Macedonia's charge d'affaires ad interim in the Russian Federation, Olivera Chaushevska-Dimovska, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where she received a ministerial note notifying that a staffer of North Macedonia's embassy in Moscow was declared persona non grata," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this came as a response to North Macedonia's "unjustified" decision to declare a staffer of the Russian embassy persona non grata last month.

