MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry declined on Saturday to comment on the surprise resignation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, saying it was Austrians' business.

"It's their internal affair... I think they will deal with it themselves," Maria Zakharova told Russia's Saturday night show when she was asked to comment on Kurz's decision to quit amid a corruption probe.