UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Declines To Comment On Kurz's Resignation

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian Foreign Ministry Declines to Comment on Kurz's Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry declined on Saturday to comment on the surprise resignation of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, saying it was Austrians' business.

"It's their internal affair... I think they will deal with it themselves," Maria Zakharova told Russia's Saturday night show when she was asked to comment on Kurz's decision to quit amid a corruption probe.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Russia

Recent Stories

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

25 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad- ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

25 minutes ago
 Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

Opposition MPAs grab Cricket Takra series by 2-1

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority ..

Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority enriches its digital infrastru ..

46 minutes ago
 Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Mi ..

Imported sugar to be available at Rs 90 per kg: Minister

25 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

Russian Investigators Probe Bolshoi Theater Death

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.