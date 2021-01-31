Russian Foreign Ministry Demands That US Cease Meddling Amid Pro-Navalny Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday responded to the statements by US State Secretary Antony Blinken, calling them evidence of Washington's deterrence strategy, and demanded the United States stop interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

Earlier in the day, Blinken condemned alleged violence against peaceful protesters and journalists amid unauthorized protests in Russia.

"The support of blatant violation of law by US State Secretary Antony Blinken is another proof of Washington's clandestine role. There is no doubt that the actions aimed to encourage protests are part of the strategy to deter Russia," the ministry said on Facebook, demanding that the US "cease meddling in domestic affairs of sovereign states."

The ministry also reminded that those spreading misleading information about unauthorized protest are held liable under Russian law.