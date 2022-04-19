UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Denied Reports UN Chief Tried To Contact Putin Over Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has tried to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin since the first day of the special operation in Ukraine, but this claim is false, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Dujarric said that "the short answer is yes" when asked whether Guterres tried to contact Putin at a briefing.

"Short comment: no. The UN Secretary General did not try to contact the President of Russia. Neither through the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN, nor directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has anyone gotten in touch regarding this matter.

My request to the representatives of the UN Secretariat is to return to reality," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

