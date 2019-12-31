UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans To Throw 'Great Gatsby'-Styled New Year Party

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Throw 'Great Gatsby'-Styled New Year Party

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied media reports claiming it plans to ring in the new year with a glamorous $40,000 party inspired by The Great Gatsby novel about the US elite of the 1920s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied media reports claiming it plans to ring in the new year with a glamorous $40,000 party inspired by The Great Gatsby novel about the US elite of the 1920s.

Media have found that a ministry-linked business that caters to the needs of foreign diplomats has placed an order with the state procurement service to organize "a dazzling party" worthy of fictional millionaire Jay Gatsby, the titular character in Scott Fitzgerald's book.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry does not throw 2.5-million-ruble parties. The Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps (GlavUpDK) does .

.. Another epic fail," the ministry wrote on Facebook over a photo of headlines claiming the contrary.

The posh party was to be held at a former hunting resort of Soviet leaders in the village of Zavidovo north of Moscow. GlavUpDK requested that it should be themed after "the early 1920s in the United States," a decade of economic prosperity.

The company which owns the Zavidovo mansion in addition to golf courses and other recreational property denied claims on Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry would foot the bill. It said guests had paid to attend the party, which kicked off last Sunday with a visit by Ded Moroz, a Russian winter spirit.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Facebook Company Visit United States Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

4 minutes ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

21 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

19 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

19 minutes ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.