Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Throw 'Great Gatsby'-Styled New Year Party

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied media reports claiming it plans to ring in the new year with a glamorous $40,000 party inspired by The Great Gatsby novel about the US elite of the 1920s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied media reports claiming it plans to ring in the new year with a glamorous $40,000 party inspired by The Great Gatsby novel about the US elite of the 1920s.

Media have found that a ministry-linked business that caters to the needs of foreign diplomats has placed an order with the state procurement service to organize "a dazzling party" worthy of fictional millionaire Jay Gatsby, the titular character in Scott Fitzgerald's book.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry does not throw 2.5-million-ruble parties. The Main Administration for Service to the Diplomatic Corps (GlavUpDK) does .

.. Another epic fail," the ministry wrote on Facebook over a photo of headlines claiming the contrary.

The posh party was to be held at a former hunting resort of Soviet leaders in the village of Zavidovo north of Moscow. GlavUpDK requested that it should be themed after "the early 1920s in the United States," a decade of economic prosperity.

The company which owns the Zavidovo mansion in addition to golf courses and other recreational property denied claims on Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry would foot the bill. It said guests had paid to attend the party, which kicked off last Sunday with a visit by Ded Moroz, a Russian winter spirit.