Russian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Taliban, Afghan Resistance' Arrival in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia has denied media reports about the arrival of leading officials of the Taliban (under UN sanction for terrorism) and the Afghan National Resistance Front in Moscow, Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday while dismissing the reports as fake news.

Earlier several media outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that defense minister of the interim Taliban-led government, Mohammad Yaqoob and first deputy prime minister, Abdul Ghani Baradar have arrived in Moscow, while the leaders of the anti-Taliban movement, Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh will arrive shortly afterward for talks.

"This is fake," Kabulov said, adding that no Taliban visits to Russia are scheduled.

On Saturday, a delegation headed by the Taliban foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway's Oslo on a three-day visit to meet with Afghans in Norway and deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West together with representatives from the US Treasury Department, US Agency for International Development will participate in the event.

Speaking about the Oslo talks, Kabulov affirmed Russia's support for inter-Afghan contacts, while expressing doubts concerning the effectiveness of the negotiations.

The latest consultation on Afghanistan in Moscow was held in late October with the Taliban delegation participating alongside high-ranking Russian officials and representatives from other countries in the region. That was the first visit of the Taliban to Russia since they seized power in Afghanistan. The country's economic recovery and regional security were discussed, while no decision was made regarding the recognition of the Taliban government.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and dire humanitarian crisis. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government. The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December, but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.