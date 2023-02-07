MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The decision of Washington to seize and transfer confiscated assets of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev to Ukraine is nothing but "an undisguised robbery," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Last week, CNN reported, citing US Attorney General Merrick Garland, that the US had transferred over $5 billion in seized assets of Malofeev to Ukraine. It was the first ever case when seized assets of Russian sanctioned individuals were transferred to Ukraine.

"The decision of the Biden administration to seize the assets of K.V. Malofeev blocked in one of the US banks and transfer them to the pro-Nazi regime in Kiev is an undisguised robbery for political reasons," the ministry said in a statement.

Everyone using financial instruments from countries declared by Washington hostile once again got the opportunity to make sure that talk about guarantees of deposits and investments is "nothing more than an empty phrase," the statement read.

"International businesses have been taught a clear lesson in lawlessness, when any property can be easily taken away and given to the 'right' client, if the US decides so," the ministry added.

At the same time, the ministry cast doubt that the funds would reach Ukraine, noting that they "will end up in the United States and the pockets of pro-government Ukrainian oligarchs."