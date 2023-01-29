Russian Foreign Ministry Denounces Ukrainian Strikes on Hospitals as War Crimes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Ukraine's missile strikes on hospitals in the city of Nova Kakhovka and the town of Novoaidar are war crimes committed by Kiev and its Western allies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian troops hit a hospital in the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) Novoaidar from the US-made multiple rocket launcher system HIMARS, killing 14 people and injuring 24 others, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Later that day, the Ukrainian military fired 17 missiles at Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region and more than five of them exploded on the territory of a local hospital, the local authorities reported.

"The deliberate shelling of functioning civilian medical facilities and the targeted killing of civilians are grave war crimes by the Kiev regime and its Western masters," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The United States and other NATO members have ignored these deadly incidents, which smacks of "their direct involvement in the conflict and complicity in the crimes that are being committed," the ministry said.

Furthermore, international structures tasked with providing impartial assessment of such acts are also quiet about the recent attacks.

The ministry stressed that the West continues to pay no heed to the "barbaric actions" of the Kiev regime, which kills people using weapons made in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

"All of these crime incidents caused by Kiev's armed formations under the patronage of the West will not go unpunished. They are being carefully recorded. The organizers and perpetrators will face inevitable punishment," the statement read.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.