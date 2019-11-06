UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Does Not Favor Ideas To Withdraw Accreditation From Certain Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:44 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry does not favor imposing any restrictions on foreign media outlets, including Deutsche Welle, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on the Russian lower house's initiative to withdraw accreditation from the company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not favor imposing any restrictions on foreign media outlets, including Deutsche Welle, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, commenting on the Russian lower house's initiative to withdraw accreditation from the company.

Vasily Piskarev, the head of the lower house's commission for investigating foreign meddling, said in late September that he would request the Foreign Ministry to consider withdrawing Deutsche Welle's accreditation in Russia over law violations, namely, calls for taking part in unauthorized rallies in Moscow. Deutsche Welle has denied accusations of meddling in Russia's domestic affairs.

"The Foreign Ministry does not support ideas aimed at depriving any media outlet of accreditation," Lavrov said at an international conference, organized� by the office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representative on media freedom with support of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We have invited Deutsche Welle representatives, Maria [Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman] has communicated with them. They have acknowledged that it has not really been proper in the context of events that have been happening in Moscow then. Covering events is one thing, staging them is another. In fact, it [Deutsche Welle] has participated in preparations of these unauthorized rallies through providing some prompts to people, through touting them. I believe this is not a function of the media. But I will stress again that we do not think that it is necessary and even possible to impose any restrictions," Lavrov explained.

