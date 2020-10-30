UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Does Not See Navalny Incident As Act Of Bioterrorism

Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not see the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny as an act of bioterrorism, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"No, I do not think so," Syromolotov said.

Navalny was hospitalized in Russia's Siberia on August 20 after he suddenly felt unwell during a domestic flight. Despite suspicions of his team that he was poisoned, Russian doctors found no traces of poison in Navalny's blood samples.

However, Germany, where the opposition figure was transported for treatment, insists that he was poisoned by  a nerve agent from the Novichok family of toxins. In light of this, the European Union imposed sanctions on six Russian citizens and the State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology, which is suspected of being involved in the development of Novichok.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged poisoning of the opposition figure.

