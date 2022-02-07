The release of a fake story on a Russian invasion of Ukraine by Western media like Bloomberg cannot be an honest mistake, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The release of a fake story on a Russian invasion of Ukraine by Western media like Bloomberg cannot be an honest mistake, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Bloomberg published the controversial news story this past Saturday and promptly took it down. In an apology, the news agency said it normally has numerous texts ready in advance for various scenarios, and this one was published by accident.

"I cannot imagine how people who assert themselves as analysts can consider what was practically a two-month informational blackmail by a media of the NATO community as an accident," Zakharova told Russia's Channel One.

Since late last year, the United States and several other NATO countries, as well as Ukraine, have been forecasting an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing a buildup of troops on the border. Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine and said it was itself worried by massive military supplies that Ukraine continues to receive from other countries.