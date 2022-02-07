UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False Report On Ukraine Invasion Accidental

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False Report on Ukraine Invasion Accidental

The release of a fake story on a Russian invasion of Ukraine by Western media like Bloomberg cannot be an honest mistake, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The release of a fake story on a Russian invasion of Ukraine by Western media like Bloomberg cannot be an honest mistake, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Bloomberg published the controversial news story this past Saturday and promptly took it down. In an apology, the news agency said it normally has numerous texts ready in advance for various scenarios, and this one was published by accident.

"I cannot imagine how people who assert themselves as analysts can consider what was practically a two-month informational blackmail by a media of the NATO community as an accident," Zakharova told Russia's Channel One.

Since late last year, the United States and several other NATO countries, as well as Ukraine, have been forecasting an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing a buildup of troops on the border. Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine and said it was itself worried by massive military supplies that Ukraine continues to receive from other countries.

Related Topics

Accident Attack NATO Ukraine Russia United States Border Media From

Recent Stories

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission ..

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission to Investigate Pegasus Spywar ..

3 minutes ago
 German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment ..

German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as Option for ..

3 minutes ago
 Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

3 minutes ago
 ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpu ..

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panado ..

Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panadol

5 minutes ago
 Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Feder ..

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>