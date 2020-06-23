UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Efficiency Of EU Sea Monitoring Of Libya Arms Embargo

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Efficiency of EU Sea Monitoring of Libya Arms Embargo

The monitoring of the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo on Libya cannot focus on one warring party exclusively, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik in an interview, noting that the European Union's sea monitoring has not been highly effective so far

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The monitoring of the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo on Libya cannot focus on one warring party exclusively, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik in an interview, noting that the European Union's sea monitoring has not been highly effective so far.

Back in 2016, the UN Security Council introduced, under its Resolution 2292, a special inspection regime off Libya's coast, which was expected to make control over illegal arms flow more efficient, Ilyichev recalled.

"As part of this regime, the EU naval Operation Sophia was carried out until this year, but its results regarding weapons were meager. This spring, Sohpia was transformed into Irini, but the 'first steps' of this mission can hardy be qualified as impressive so far. Let us see how the situation develops," Ilyichev said.

